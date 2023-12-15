Ice bridges to Fort Simpson and Nahanni Butte open at last

Ice crossings connecting Fort Simpson and Nahanni Butte to the NWT’s highway network opened on Friday.

Both crossings involve building ice roads over the frozen Liard River, replacing a service offered by ferries each summer.

While the Nahanni Butte ice road is opening only a few days later than usual, December 15 is – by a day – the Fort Simpson ice bridge’s latest opening on record.

Even so, the Friday opening was a couple of days ahead of earlier estimates that Fort Simpson residents might be waiting till Sunday or even next week to resume road travel in and out of the village.

In an average year, the Fort Simpson crossing would open by the end of November. Instead, residents have faced extra weeks of waiting and businesses have had to shoulder extra costs to bring in supplies by air.

The NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said the Nahanni Butte crossing is open to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg, but “low-clearance and two-wheel-drive vehicles are restricted” until next Friday, December 22.

The Fort Simpson ice bridge is also open to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg, with no other posted restrictions.