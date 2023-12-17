Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Fort McPherson RCMP appeal for help finding 22-year-old

Ollie Williams·
Clara Blake is seen in an RCMP handout image.
Clara Blake is seen in an RCMP handout image.

RCMP in Fort McPherson have asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old reportedly last seen on Friday evening.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, police said Clara Blake has not been seen since 8pm that day.

“Clara’s family and the RCMP are concerned for her wellbeing,” RCMP stated.

Police describe her as 4 ft 11 in tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort McPherson RCMP detachment at 867-952-1111 or leave a message via Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.