Fort McPherson RCMP appeal for help finding 22-year-old

RCMP in Fort McPherson have asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old reportedly last seen on Friday evening.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, police said Clara Blake has not been seen since 8pm that day.

“Clara’s family and the RCMP are concerned for her wellbeing,” RCMP stated.

Police describe her as 4 ft 11 in tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort McPherson RCMP detachment at 867-952-1111 or leave a message via Crime Stoppers.