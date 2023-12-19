Northwestel hooks up Dettah’s new fibre line

Northwestel has switched on the fibre line that now connects Dettah to Yellowknife and beyond, promising up to 500 mbps download speeds.

That’s an upgrade on work done last year, when Northwestel – the NWT’s dominant telecoms provider – introduced what it calls “fibre to the home” with speeds of up to 50 mbps.

Even with fibre to the home, Dettah was still connected to the broader network by a microwave tower that doesn’t match a full fibre line for capacity.

This summer, work took place to string a fibre line from pole to pole along Highway 4 and the Dettah road.

Northwestel said the new line became operational on Tuesday and residents should see the resulting speed increase.

The company has previously declined to confirm the project’s cost. A spokesperson said the work was paid for by “Northwestel’s own significant investments” and part of a $62-million fund provided by regulator the CRTC.