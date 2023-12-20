Arson charge as human remains found after Fort McPherson fire

RCMP believe a person found deceased at the scene of a residential fire in Fort McPherson is a 22-year-old woman reported missing last week.

In a Wednesday news release, police said they responded to the fire alongside the local fire department on Friday, then secured the scene to allow the NWT’s marshal to examine the scene.

RCMP said an investigator notified officers on Wednesday that human remains had been found during that examination.

Police said the person has not yet been positively identified by a medical examiner but they believe it is Clara Blake.

Blake was reported missing on Sunday, at which time police said she had last been seen in Fort McPherson at 8pm on Friday. Police said she was reported missing near the fire.

“This is a tragic result and the RCMP extend their deepest condolences to the family of Clara Blake and the community of Fort McPherson,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police said an initial investigation of the fire suggests it was caused by arson.

RCMP said a 27-year-old man from Fort McPherson, whom police did not name, had been arrested, charged with arson and remanded into custody.

RCMP said charges may be upgraded as their investigation continues.

Fort McPherson RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 867-952-1111. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.