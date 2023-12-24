In pictures: Santa and his dog team sweep across Yellowknife Bay

Sure, the reindeer are the main event. But in parts of the Northwest Territories, Santa knows dogs do it best.

That’s why his annual outings in territorial capital Yellowknife involve a dog team.

On Saturday, in a tune-up ahead of the big night on December 25, Santa and a pack of five dogs made a festive loop stretching from Yellowknife’s Back Bay through to Yellowknife Bay itself.

Santa and a dog team on Yellowknife Bay. Photo: Bill Braden

Santa and dogs pass Sundog Trading Post. Photo: Bill Braden

Rest assured that on the night, he’ll still have access to the full suite of reindeer – the NWT government has already issued the required licence. The dogs tend to get a little grumpy much past 20 km, meaning the reindeer are more suited to long-range work.

Ever the slick public relations operator, though, Santa knows Yellowknifers like nothing more than seeing St Nick support the North’s affinity for canine transportation.

“As he’s done for many years past, our favourite North Pole neighbour gave his trusty reindeer a break and hitched up some huskies for a pre-Christmas Eve run around Back Bay and Houseboat Bay,” wrote photographer Bill Braden, who captured the trip.

“Much to the delight of local families, and a few bewildered tourists, Santa tossed handfuls of candy canes and waved Merry Christmas to all before mushing off into the sunset.”

Last-minute adjustments in Santa’s workshop before Saturday’s ride. Photo: Submitted

Santa passes some residents out on the ice. Photo: Bill Braden