Rescue helicopters reach downed Air Tindi flight on tundra

Thirteen people are being airlifted to the safety of a nearby diamond mine after their Air Tindi charter came down in remote tundra 300 km northeast of Yellowknife.

The Twin Otter aircraft, on skis, suffered an as-yet unspecified incident at lunchtime on Wednesday. There were no fatalities among the two crew and eight passengers, but some people are understood to have suffered broken limbs.

Three search-and-rescue technicians joined the group late on Wednesday evening, parachuting down from an overhead Hercules aircraft sent from Winnipeg to assist.

Three rescue helicopters reached the accident site on Thursday morning and began transferring the crew, passengers and technicians to the nearby Diavik diamond mine.

Medevac aircraft were waiting at Diavik to take casualties to Yellowknife for treatment, while remaining passengers and crew were also set to be ferried back to the territorial capital.

“The helicopters have been back and forth a few times and things are progressing very well,” said Air Tindi president Chris Reynolds at 11:30am on Thursday.

Reynolds said passengers were expected to arrive back in Yellowknife early on Thursday afternoon. He said minor injuries reported to him included sore backs and a sore ankle.

According to Reynolds, the aircraft – a private charter – came down on a lake in the vicinity of its originally intended destination.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ontario, gave the accident site as 16 km southeast of Diavik, which is near the NWT-Nunavut border.

While strong winds complicated rescue efforts on Wednesday, those winds eased and visibility improved overnight, allowing helicopters to reach the group on Thursday morning.

Diavik helps rescue effort

Diavik owner Rio Tinto said the mine’s emergency response team travelled to the downed aircraft on Wednesday evening, reaching the site on two snowmobiles at around 9pm.

“They brought survival and medical equipment, provided assistance to the affected individuals and supported the Department of Defence’s search and rescue specialists,” Rio Tinto spokesperson Simon Letendre told Cabin Radio by email.

The mine made its airstrip available for Thursday’s rescue effort.

“The airstrip will be used to coordinate the medevacs and patient extrication,” Letendre wrote, “and the mine site will provide medical support and aircraft fuel as required.”

Great Slave and Acasta HeliFlight helicopters are involved in the rescue mission, Air Tindi said.

Acasta president Adam Bembridge said the three companies had been “strategizing” since late Wednesday night about the best approach.

Three A-Star helicopters were dispatched to the accident site, Bembridge said, to pick up the group and transfer them to Diavik and onward flights to Yellowknife.

“In these situations, you work closely with your competitors and the affected company and you just send the right people on the job and make sure we’re thinking of every eventuality,” Bembridge said.

Two with ‘moderate to serious’ injuries

David Lavallee, a spokesperson for JRCC Trenton, earlier said six people had minor injuries and two had “moderate to serious” injuries but were “showing signs of improvement.” He said the technicians from the Hercules had provided initial medical care and set up shelters.

“Currently, JRCC Trenton is working closely with Air Tindi on the extraction plan, which is preparing a number of aircraft, including helicopters with medical teams that will travel to the accident location later this morning and transport everyone to Yellowknife,” Lavallee said by email at 7:30am.

The three technicians circled the site for more than an hour on Wednesday night before strong winds eased enough to allow a jump, Reynolds said. The technicians, passengers and crew spent the night in heated tents.

Reynolds praised the technicians who raced from Winnipeg aboard the Hercules, then jumped in poor conditions, for their bravery.

“In the middle of the night, in the subarctic, with 70 km/h winds and very poor visibility, those search-and-rescue technicians are something else,” he said.

Of the two people badly injured, Reynolds said the news was as good as it could be.

The search-and-rescue technicians had “been thrilled with their stability overnight and how everything has been going,” Reynolds said, “and our medics are very happy with the same.”

The accident site and damaged aircraft have been handed over to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Reynolds said, which will lead an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The aircraft “is under the complete control of the TSB,” he said. “They control the scene, they dictate who gets access to it.”

The TSB has issued two significant investigation reports regarding Air Tindi incidents in recent years. One of the airline’s aircraft ran out of fuel in mid-air in 2021, while two pilots were killed in a crash outside Whatì in 2019.