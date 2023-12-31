Inuvik runway extension given November 2027 completion date

Work to extend Inuvik Airport’s runway is now expected to wrap up in November 2027 according to documentation associated with the project.

The federal Department of National Defence is paying for the work as a matter of Arctic sovereignty. A longer runway will allow the Royal Canadian Air Force to operate a wider range of aircraft from the town, which is considered a key “forward operating location.”

So far, the department has committed $230 million on the project, which lengthens the runway from 6,000 to 9,000 ft.

Initially expected to finish in 2024 and then 2025, the project was given a 2027 completion date earlier this year when the federal government increased its investment from $150 million to $230 million to counter “supply chain issues and rising material costs.”

In new documentation for the aviation industry published by Nav Canada this week, a more precise date of November 25, 2027 is given for the work to be completed.

At times in the year ahead, the operating length of Inuvik’s runway will drop to a little over 5,000 ft as construction work continues.

Taxiways and lighting at the airport are also being upgraded.