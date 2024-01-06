Flood closes downtown Yellowknife health clinic

Yellowknife’s downtown primary care clinic has been closed by a flood, the NWT’s health authority says.

The closure comes with the territorial capital’s healthcare system already under strain because of a particularly severe flu season.

The city’s hospital ran out of spare beds at times over the past week.

In a Saturday notice, the health authority said the latest challenge is a flood that has “impacted the building and spaces where primary care clinics operate” at the downtown Yellowknife Primary Care Centre on 48 Street.

People who had appointments there on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday are being contacted.

“Information will be provided to individuals about rebooking,” the health authority stated. “Some appointments may be diverted to the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic, located at 312 Old Airport Rd.

“Further information about same-day appointments and primary care services will follow when more information is available about remediation of space damaged by the flooding.”

If you need an appointment, call Frame Lake’s clinic at 867-767-9125.

This is the second case of significant damage to a Yellowknife facility in a week.

A fuel oil leak has already closed the Nova Plaza government building indefinitely.