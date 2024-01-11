Extreme cold takes out various Yellowknife bus routes

Six Yellowknife school bus routes are out of action on Thursday because of the extreme cold weather, the operator says.

First Transit initially said bus routes 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12 and 14 “are unable to provide service this morning” in a short message on X.

However, the company subsequently stated to Cabin Radio that route 5 is still in operation. The other six are out of service.

The company said it had experienced “mechanical difficulties.”

Yellowknife was basking in a temperature of -43C at 7:30am on Thursday.