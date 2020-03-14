Yellowknife flags to fly at half-mast for John Parker in April

The City of Yellowknife says the municipality will fly flags at half-mast for former mayor and NWT commissioner John Parker on the day of his memorial service, planned for April 18.

Parker, who was a leading political figure in the territory for three decades, passed away on March 9 at the age of 91. He is remembered for turning the commissioner's position into a largely ceremonial role, handing more power to elected politicians.

Several residents had queried why, earlier this week, the City of Yellowknife did not fly flags at half-mast on learning of Parker's passing.

In a short statement issued on Friday, a spokesperson said Parker would be honoured by the City next month.

"In observance of the passing of John Parker ... the City will be lowering its flags on the day of his memorial service," said spokesperson Alison Harrower.

"The City extends its condolences to the Parker family and all those who mourn his loss."

The City has also established a remembrance page for Parker.

"John’s life will be honoured in a memorial service at 2pm on April 18, 2020 at St Paul’s United Church, Sidney, BC, with a reception to follow in the church hall," read an obituary published earlier in the week.