Majority of GNWT staff told to work from home starting Thursday

The majority of NWT government staff are being asked to work from home beginning on Thursday, March 19, as a social distancing measure.

Staff were told by email on Tuesday afternoon. Only employees "providing critical services requiring on-site presence" will be expected to report to work in person.

All other staff are being told to work from home indefinitely from Thursday.

Critical staff who must continue working on-site would be notified by 9pm on Wednesday, the territorial government said in an email to all employees.

The immediate impact on NWT government services was not clear.

The contents of the email, seen by Cabin Radio, were confirmed by two territorial government representatives involved in planning for the coronavirus pandemic.

"Managers will be contacting you and will be as flexible as possible while ensuring continued essential government operations and services to residents of the NWT," the email read.

"Your manager will discuss with you the feasibility, logistics, and expectations of working from home.

"We can assure you that all employees – regardless of the particular circumstance – will continue to be paid through regular time, or through a form of paid leave (special leave if caring for an ill dependent, providing childcare, or self-isolating, or sick leave if ill)."

Staff who can work from home but need some form of access to an office were told they could make arrangements with a manager as long as they were not self-isolating.

More follows.