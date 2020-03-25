Heavy police presence outside YK's Sunridge Place apartments

Multiple police vehicles surrounded Yellowknife's Sunridge Place apartment building on Tuesday evening, temporarily blocking off access to a stretch of 51A Avenue.

Eight RCMP vehicles, including an unmarked car, were parked outside the apartment building as of 8:30pm on Tuesday. An ambulance was also present.

The immediate nature of the incident was unclear.

Police could be seen placing caution tape around a stretch of the road, blocking off through traffic.

A man identifying himself as a resident of Sunridge Place told Cabin Radio RCMP officers had entered the building and were allowing nobody in or out.

More follows.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.