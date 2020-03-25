Yellowknife Heavy police presence outside YK's Sunridge Place apartments Last updated: March 24, 2020 at 8:44pm Ollie WilliamsMarch 24, 2020 RCMP vehicles outside the Sunridge Place apartment building on March 24, 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio Multiple police vehicles surrounded Yellowknife's Sunridge Place apartment building on Tuesday evening, temporarily blocking off access to a stretch of 51A Avenue. Eight RCMP vehicles, including an unmarked car, were parked outside the apartment building as of 8:30pm on Tuesday. An ambulance was also present. The immediate nature of the incident was unclear.Advertisement. Police could be seen placing caution tape around a stretch of the road, blocking off through traffic. A man identifying himself as a resident of Sunridge Place told Cabin Radio RCMP officers had entered the building and were allowing nobody in or out. More follows. Emily Blake contributed reporting.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related