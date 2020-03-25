Yellowknife

Heavy police presence outside YK's Sunridge Place apartments

RCMP vehicles outside the Sunridge Place apartment building on March 24, 2020
RCMP vehicles outside the Sunridge Place apartment building on March 24, 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Multiple police vehicles surrounded Yellowknife's Sunridge Place apartment building on Tuesday evening, temporarily blocking off access to a stretch of 51A Avenue.

Eight RCMP vehicles, including an unmarked car, were parked outside the apartment building as of 8:30pm on Tuesday. An ambulance was also present.

The immediate nature of the incident was unclear.

Police could be seen placing caution tape around a stretch of the road, blocking off through traffic.

A man identifying himself as a resident of Sunridge Place told Cabin Radio RCMP officers had entered the building and were allowing nobody in or out.

More follows.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.

