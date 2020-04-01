Police investigate Tuesday shooting in Yellowknife

Police are investigating a shooting said to have taken place in an apartment on 53 Street in Yellowknife on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said they received calls from people who heard gunshots at around 2:30pm.

Police described arriving to find a 40-year-old man with injuries said not to be life-threatening. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

No one has been arrested and an investigation is taking place. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Yellowknife RCMP requested support from the territorial RCMP police dog service, general investigation section, and forensic identification services to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Yellowknife RCMP at 1-867-669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.