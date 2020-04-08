ENR seeks information on illegal highway bison harvest

Wildlife officers are “looking for information” after two bison were hit by vehicles on Highway 3 then partly harvested, contravening territorial laws.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said the bison were hit some time on Sunday, April 5.

They were found about a kilometre and a half south of the intersection with the Tłı̨chǫ all-season road.

“Officers discovered vehicle debris in a grey-green colour and parts of what appear to be turn signals on the scene,” ENR’s North Slave region said in its post.

“Portions of both animals were taken before officers arrived on site. Under the NWT Wildlife Act, it is illegal to take any part of a bison struck by a vehicle.”

Wood bison are a threatened species in the NWT.

Wildlife officers asked anyone with information about the incident to call ENR’s “report a poacher” line at 1-866-762-2437.

Part of a bison carcass is shown in a photo published by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.