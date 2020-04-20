Police haven’t identified YK liquor store break-in suspect

RCMP in Yellowknife say they haven’t yet identified a suspect after a break-in at the city’s downtown liquor store overnight between Friday and Saturday last week.

The store’s owners implored residents to help catch the individual responsible in a Facebook post on Saturday. Police said “an amount of alcohol” was taken.

“Last night, the downtown liquor store was broken into some time after 3am,” read the store’s post.

“If you have any information regarding the sole male individual responsible, please contact the RCMP.”

Police on Monday said they had been called to the store shortly before 10am on Saturday “regarding an alleged break-and-enter.”

“When officers arrived on site, they noticed a front window had been smashed and an amount of alcohol was missing from the store,” an RCMP statement read.

“Yellowknife RCMP is investigating and no suspect has been identified at this time.”

The break-in happened a day after the NWT government introduced new pandemic restrictions limiting liquor store customers to $200 in purchases per day, and no more than six mickeys (375-ml bottles) of spirits.