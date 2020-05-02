Evacuation alert issued for Hay River’s Vale Island, West Channel

The Town of Hay River on Saturday stepped up its evacuation warning for residents in the Vale Island and West Channel areas of the community.

Earlier in the week, officials had issued an evacuation notice warning that the possibility of a flood lay ahead. On Saturday that was upgraded to an evacuation alert.

The alert means residents in those areas are “advised to be prepared to evacuate on short notice due to risk of flooding.”

If an evacuation becomes necessary, an evacuation order will be issued.

“Residents who have planned to use RVs for accommodation should now transport these to the community centre RV park or personal arranged private locations off Vale Island,” the Town’s protective services team said in an emailed statement shortly after 1pm.

“Residents should prepare to transport pets, clothing bag, emergency kits, medicines, and IDs.”

Earlier this week, Hay River’s director of protective services said he was “concerned” by the way breakup of the river ice was developing farther south.

Vale Island is particularly vulnerable to flooding. After a bad flood in 1963, when Vale Island’s east channel was submerged, many Hay River residents relocated from the region to safer ground upstream.

Hay River has spent weeks designing an evacuation plan that can work around Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. For example, the ban on indoor gatherings means affected residents can’t simply move to relatives’ houses.

Some 100 households will be accommodated in local hotels if an evacuation is needed, with places to stay being assigned based on mobility, family size, pets, and other factors.

An RV camp has been established next to the community centre with power hookups for 30 sites.

The remaining 100 or so people would be sent to Yellowknife should an evacuation be necessary.