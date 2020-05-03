From the air: Les Rocher remembered in parade of vehicles

Les Rocher’s memorial procession from the air.

More than two hundred vehicles took part in a procession through Yellowknife to remember the late Les Rocher on Sunday afternoon.

Rocher, one of the city’s foremost property developers for decades, passed away last month at the age of 63.

Remember his affinity for his pickup truck, a friend arranged for a vehicle procession through the city to replace a funeral, which cannot currently be held owing to Covid 19-related restrictions.

With the help of Acasta Heliflight, we’re able to show you what that procession looked like from the air as dozens of pickup trucks joined many other vehicles in tribute to Les.