Tongue-in-cheek Covid-19 merch helps Folk on the Rocks earn $9K

They donated their ticket price to Folk on the Rocks in lieu of a refund, and all they’re getting is a lousy T-shirt.

That’s quite literally what the shirt says.

Between donated tickets, sales of Covid 19-related merchandise, and other donations, the festival has raised more than $8,750 as of Thursday morning.

“The entire team at Folk On The Rocks is beyond grateful for the contributions made by our community, especially when they came at a time of financial uncertainty for many,” said organizers in a news release.

A rendering of the “I bought a ticket for Folk on the Rocks 2020 and all I got was this lousy t-shirt” t-shirt.

“We have always been proud to call Yellowknife home, and the generosity we’ve experienced this past month only boosts that pride.”

The festival established a limited-edition clothing line to help generate cash after announcing Folk on the Rocks 2020 could not go ahead during the pandemic. Items bore text like “F@#K COVID,” where the @ sign was replaced by Folk’s owl logo.

Sales of adult sizes have now closed, but Folk is selling limited-edition children’s clothing through Erasmus Apparel until May 21.

The festival committee thanked a range of sponsors for their continued support, through both cash and in-kind donations, despite the event’s cancellation.

In three staggered announcements, Folk on the Rocks had revealed big-name alumni for its 40th anniversary this year – the likes of Tegan and Sara, The Jerry Cans, Shred Kelly, Fred Penner, and Joel Plaskett.

However, the festival was postponed due to Covid-19 on April 16. The rescheduled event will take place on July 16-18, 2021. Organizers hope next year’s line-up will include many of the big names who had signed on for 2020.