Police charge two more suspects in Breanna Menacho death

Police in Yellowknife say two more people have been charged in connection with the death of Breanna Menacho, the 22-year-old found dead in the city last week.

RCMP said 24-year-old Jordan Nande, from Fort Liard, and 21-year-old Yellowknife resident Lisa Brule are charged with being accessories after the fact to murder.

An allegation of being an accessory after the fact ordinarily means police believe the accused knew someone had committed a crime, then assisted them in a way that contravenes the law – for example by helping them to evade arrest or punishment.

The details of the allegations in this instance are not yet public, nor are they proven.

Devon Larabie, 27, has already been charged with Menacho’s murder. He appeared briefly in court earlier this week and is next due to appear in June.

RCMP said they had been “relentlessly investigating” Menacho’s death since discovering her body on the evening of Wednesday, May 6, in the Lanky Court area of Yellowknife.

Nande and Brule were arrested on Wednesday, May 13, police said. They are due in court on Tuesday, May 19.

“Our investigators have been working diligently to reach the progress so far. We remain in contact with Ms Menacho’s family and will continue to do so in this difficult time,” said Inspector Alex Laporte, the Yellowknife detachment commander, in a statement.