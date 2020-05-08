Man charged with murder over death of Breanna Menacho

RCMP in Yellowknife say they have charged a man with murder in connection with the death of Breanna Menacho earlier this week.

Inspector Alex Laporte, commander of the Yellowknife detachment, confirmed the 22-year-old was the deceased person found at a home in the area of Lanky Court on Wednesday evening.

“A suspect was arrested at that moment,” Laporte said.

Devon Larabie, 27, faces a charge of murder.

“This investigation remains very much active,” Laporte told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

Breanna’s mother, Lisa, had earlier paid tribute to her daughter in a public Facebook post.

“Breanna was such a giving person, she had the biggest heart and the most kindest soul. She would be so happy that all of you are here for us,” she wrote.

Larabie is next due in court on May 12.

What happened between the time Breanna was declared missing to her being found on Wednesday evening remains under investigation, Laporte said.

Breanna had last been seen on Tuesday morning. By Wednesday morning, she had been reported missing and a public appeal had been launched to help find her. Civil search and rescue volunteers used a helicopter to look for Breanna from the air over Yellowknife.

“It is never easy to announce that a missing person investigation has become a sudden death investigation,” said Laporte.

“We’re very, very sorry for this loss, for her family, and her friends.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of our investigators and our various units, who worked around the clock to pursue this investigation and bring those charges forward. The investigation remains very much active.”

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.