GNWT acknowledges pandemic could delay new JH Sissons School

The NWT’s Department of Infrastructure is requesting tenders for the construction of the new École JH Sissons, to be built on the school’s existing site in downtown Yellowknife.

Work is expected to be complete by August 2022, but the territorial government has acknowledged measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 could affect that timeline.

The successful contractor will be expected to monitor pandemic restrictions and work with the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission to reduce risk related to Covid-19, documents issued as part of the procurement process state.

If the contractor’s work is delayed by the pandemic, the Department of Infrastructure will work to determine a reasonable extension – however, the contractor will “not be entitled to payment for costs incurred by such delays.”

The new school is expected to open in the fall of 2022, approximately a month after construction is scheduled to be completed. Developers are expected to begin work on the site on October 1 this year.

Demolition of the existing building will take place before then. KBL Environmental is set to complete that work on or around August 12, at a cost of $1,006,842.

The cost of the new school will not be finalized until a bidding process is complete and a contractor chosen.

Stantec Consulting completed the architectural and engineering design and construction administration service – providing the plans the developer will follow – for a cost of $1,455,501.

Floor plans of the new JH Sissons school. Click to expand.