Cabin Radio celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Join Cabin Radio’s Sarah Erasmus for a four-hour live special on National Indigenous Peoples Day 2020 – Sunday, June 21.

Sarah, already a weekly co-host of Clams n’ Moose on Cabin Radio, will welcome a range of special northern guests while playing music by Indigenous artists.

Our special airs live from 12pm till 4pm on Sunday and is repeated at both 12pm and 5pm on Monday, June 22.

Sunday’s broadcast takes on extra meaning this year as Covid-19 restrictions have limited many communities’ ability to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day in person.

Listen live: Use our live stream or get the app

Send your messages to the show by posting your comments to Cabin Radio’s Facebook page or writing to Clams n’ Moose on Twitter.

Sunday’s special sees a slight change to our regular schedule. This Sunday only, Jim Taylor’s Northeast will air at the new time of 5pm MT and Summer Dave’s Dad Rock will air at 7pm MT.