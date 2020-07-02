News
Yellowknife

City, YKDFN want input on economic strategy

Yellowknife is seen from the air in May 2020
Yellowknife is seen from the air in May 2020. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) and the City of Yellowknife are asking for the public’s input on a joint economic development strategy.

According to a press release, the aim of the strategy is to support economic growth and collaboration between the city and the First Nation, and benefit the residents of Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ. 

The strategy will look at both the short-term economic challenges of Covid-19 as well as long-term goals.

The First Nation and the city will be holding four workshops by Zoom and are looking for input from businesses and community members.

The dates and times for the workshops are as follows:

The press release says the city and YKDFN have hired consulting firms MDB Insight and Dillon Consulting Inc. They will be involved in community engagement and developing the strategy.

