Multiple injuries after fire on Inuvik’s Wolverine Road

The Town of Inuvik says residents suffered burns and smoke inhalation as a number of buildings on Wolverine Road were damaged by a fire early on Saturday.

Residents are being asked to stay clear of Wolverine Road as crews continue their work in the fire’s aftermath. Officials said the NWT Power Corporation and Inuvik Gas were working to restore power and fuel supplies.

Residents of unaffected homes on the road are now allowed to return but were warned to “be aware of possible residual smoke in the area” and told to keep windows and doors closed.

“Our current understanding is that there were multiple parties brought to seek medical attention for burns and smoke inhalation prior to the arrival of the fire department,” read a statement published shortly after noon on Saturday – updating an earlier statement that suggested no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been specified.

“We extend our sincere condolences to those residents affected by this morning’s fire and are grateful to our community as they come forward to support you at this time,” the town said in its latest statement.