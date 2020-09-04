NWT RCMP conducting operation into Charlene Catholique’s disappearance

The RCMP Historical Case Unit (HCU) is “conducting an operation” near Behchokǫ̀ related to the disappearance of Charlene Catholique.

Police are searching an “area of interest” near the community with assistance from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section, according to a news release.

It has been just over 30 years since Catholique disappeared.

On July 22, 1990, Catholique, who hails from Łutselk’e, was looking for a ride on Highway 3. The then-15 year old was last seen walking along the highway towards Yellowknife.

The RCMP say they have been actively investigating the case.

Catholique’s family have been informed of the operation underway, as well as community leaders in Behchokò.

“The HCU understands this could be a stressful, upsetting time for the family, friends and community members,” the release states.

In July, the RCMP sought the help of the public in hopes of making a “breakthrough” in the case to determine what happened the night Catholique went missing.

According to the release, the HCU received many tips from the public, which are all currently being reviewed.