NWT Premier announces cabinet shuffle

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane has announced changes in portfolio assignments for members of her cabinet.

According to a Friday press release, Julie Green, the newest minister to cabinet, will take over as minister of Health and Social Services and responsibility for persons with disabilities and seniors – portfolios previously held by Diane Thom.

Thom will take over as the minister of Infrastructure and will also be responsible for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, formerly the responsibility of Shane Thompson.

Thompson will remain the minister of Environment and Natural Resources, and Lands, and minister responsible for the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission.

R.J. Simpson will remain the minister of Education, Culture and Employment, and adds the Department of Justice to his portfolio.

Caroline Wawzonek, formerly the minister of Justice, will remain minister of Finance and minister responsible for the Status of Women. She will take over as the minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

Paulie Chinna retains her portfolio as minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, and responsibility for youth, homelessness and the NWT Housing Corporation. She takes over responsibility for the Public Utilities Board from Simpson.

Premier Cochrane remains minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs along with the added responsibility for the new Covid-19 Coordinating Secretariat.

“The new assignments take advantage of the broad range of talent and experience on cabinet, and all ministers are looking forward to focusing their attention on the needs of NWT residents and the priorities of the 19th Legislative Assembly,” Cochrane was quoted as saying.

The cabinet shuffle comes after Yellowknife Centre MLA Green was acclaimed as a new cabinet member last week, replacing Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby who was removed from cabinet in a 16-to-one vote. Nokleby had been Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, and Minister of Infrastructure.

The changes will take effect at noon on September 8.