City of Yellowknife sets dates for input on new pool

The City of Yellowknife has released dates for public engagement sessions on a new aquatic centre set for later this month.

These engagement sessions will allow Yellowknife residents to learn more about details of the project and provide input on the option of a 25-metre or a 52-metre lap pool.

Three engagement sessions will be held between September 21 and September 23: one on September 21 from 7 to 9pm in the Shorty Brown Area of the Mutliplex, a second on September 22 between 11:30am and 1:30pm in the same location, and a third on September 23 between 11:30am and 1:30pm at the Somba K’e Civic Plaza.

An online aquatic centre survey will also be available for residents to complete between September 21 and October 7 where they can provide input on other spaces and amenities they would like to see in a new aquatic centre.

The city has been planning a new aquatic centre for several years. It says it’s needed as the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the only public aquatic centre in Yellowknife, is reaching the end of its lifespan after operating for more than 30 years.

An image from the aquatic centre pre-design plan shows a concept for Yellowknife’s new aquatic centre.

The aquatic centre pre-design plan, which was adopted by city council in 2018, proposes a lap pool, leisure pool, hot tub, steam room, a canteen, and multipurpose rooms that can accommodate birthday parties, among other amenities.

Building a new aquatic centre with a 50-metre pool is estimated to cost $49.8 million, while a 25-metre pool could cost $8 million less. Operating costs of a new centre are projected to be $3 million annually.

The city received $12.9 million in federal funding in 2016 to cover part of the development of an aquatic centre.