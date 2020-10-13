Plane and helicopter called out in NWT cabin rescue

Police say a Yellowknife man used a “red object” to catch the attention of a search-and-rescue team after he was reported overdue on Friday.

The man, whom police did not identify, was due back into Yellowknife by boat on Thursday evening. RCMP were informed of his absence the next morning. With the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (Casara), police began a search operation.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the man was believed to be at a cabin near the East Arm of Great Slave Lake.

RCMP said a search-and-rescue team flying over the cabin “spotted an immobilized man flagging a red object.”

With the aircraft unable to safely land in the area, a helicopter was instead dispatched with a police officer on board.

The man was duly rescued and returned to Yellowknife. He received treatment at Stanton Territorial Hospital, police said, but was not suffering any life-threatening injury.

“Yellowknife RCMP is pleased the boater made it back to safety and would like to thank Casara for their assistance,” read the police news release.

“As a reminder, Yellowknife RCMP would like to stress the importance to carry a communications device when travelling on water or on the land, and to always leave a plan to a friend or family member, including time of departure, destination and time of arrival.”

