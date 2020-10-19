Yellowknife man faces child pornography charges

A 53-year-old Yellowknife man has been charged with two offences related to child pornography, police in the NWT say.

RCMP announced the charges facing Russ Jones on Monday. He had, however, been arrested and charged earlier in the year, on July 14.

He is due in court on November 24.

According to police, Jones is charged with possession and transmission of child pornography. No further details of the charges were immediately available.

Police said the charges came following an investigation that began in March 2019 and involved the search of a home in June of that year.

“Multiple electronic devices were seized and analyzed, with support from the Saskatchewan RCMP digital forensics unit,” RCMP said in a news release.

Jones has been “released under conditions,” police added.