Chocolate-covered pineapple, mangoes recalled for undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Nature’s Intent brand Dark Chocolate Enrobed Pineapples and Mangoes are being recalled because they may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

The recall warning says people with milk allergies should not consume the 100g bags of the chocolate-covered mangoes and pineapple. The recall applies to packages with codes 8 57308 00522 6 or 8 57308 00519 6 with a best-before date of September 26 or November 25.

The recall applies to Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

The warning says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The inspection agency says the recall warning was triggered by a consumer complaint. There has been one reported reaction associated with consuming the recalled products.

A photo from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of the recalled chocolate-covered mangoes.

The agency is conducting a food safety inspection and is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.