Bullocks, Co-op, Cabin Radio among YK business award winners

The Co-op grocery store became Yellowknife’s large business of the year as the city’s chamber of commerce handed out its annual awards at an event spread across three locations.

A live video ceremony connected attendees at the Copperhouse, Top Knight, and Stake restaurants on Friday evening. This year’s honours were renamed the Business Resilience Awards, recognizing the impact of the pandemic on city businesses.

Bullocks Bistro, which rolled out online ordering for its condiments as one way of adapting to Covid-19 closures this spring, won this year’s innovation award.

Cabin Radio was named small business of the year while also receiving awards for the station’s impact on the community and customer service. According to the chamber, the station is the first business to win multiple awards in the same year in the event’s seven-year history.

Penny, the Cabin Radio dog, savours the moment as she receives an award on behalf of her employer. Photo: Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce

This year’s awards were decided by online vote. In the past, award winners have been selected from a shortlist by a jury. (This year’s full lists of nominees and winners are shown below.)

Dene Wellness Warriors won the Indigenous entrepreneurship award, the Copperhouse restaurant won the new business award, and Juniper Health picked up young entrepreneur of the year.

Bella Dance Academy won the workplace health and safety award, which has taken on added importance in the past seven months, for the strength of the academy’s Covid-19 mitigation planning.

Etandah Organic Day Spa won the women in business award.

In full: Nominees and winners

Resilient Small Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada

Barren Ground Coffee

Bella Dance Academy

Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resorts

Cabin Radio – winner

Charlotte Henry Design

CloudWorks

Created by Nana

Etandah Organic Day Spa

Juniper Health

Stanley Fitness & Boxing

The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife

Tundra Transfer

Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures

YK Gold & Silver

Resilient Large Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada

De Beers Group

Det’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group

Diavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc.

NNSL Media

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd – winner

Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities

Dene Wellness Warriors – winner

Det’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group

Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group

Bella Dance Academy

Cabin Radio – winner

Created by Nana

Etandah Organic Day Spa

NNSL Media

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

Stanley Fitness & Boxing

TD Canada Trust

The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife

Tundra Transfer

Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

YK Gold & Silver

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resorts

Cabin Radio – winner

De Beers Group

Dene Wellness Warriors

NNSL Media

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Resilient New Business Award

Anytime Fitness

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge – winner

Kristen Au Marketing

North Creative

Re/Max North of 60 Realty

Savannah’s Family Restaurant

YZF Tech Repairs

Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Jackpine Paddle

Juniper Health – winner

YK Gold & Silver

Workplace Health & Safety Award

Bella Dance Academy – winner

De Beers Group

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

TD Canada Trust

Tundra Transfer

Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by the City of Yellowknife

A-List Organizing

Created by Nana

Etandah Organic Day Spa – winner

Outcrop Communications Ltd

Innovation Award of Excellence

62 Degrees North Inc

Bella Dance Academy

Bullocks Bistro – winner

CloudWorks

Etandah Organic Day Spa

NNSL Media

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

YK Gold & Silver