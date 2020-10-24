Yellowknife Bullocks, Co-op, Cabin Radio among YK business award winners Published: October 23, 2020 at 8:25pm Ollie WilliamsOctober 23, 2020 Yellowknife Co-op staff celebrate winning the 2020 large business of the year award. Photo: Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce The Co-op grocery store became Yellowknife’s large business of the year as the city’s chamber of commerce handed out its annual awards at an event spread across three locations. A live video ceremony connected attendees at the Copperhouse, Top Knight, and Stake restaurants on Friday evening. This year’s honours were renamed the Business Resilience Awards, recognizing the impact of the pandemic on city businesses. Bullocks Bistro, which rolled out online ordering for its condiments as one way of adapting to Covid-19 closures this spring, won this year’s innovation award.Advertisement. Cabin Radio was named small business of the year while also receiving awards for the station’s impact on the community and customer service. According to the chamber, the station is the first business to win multiple awards in the same year in the event’s seven-year history. Penny, the Cabin Radio dog, savours the moment as she receives an award on behalf of her employer. Photo: Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce This year’s awards were decided by online vote. In the past, award winners have been selected from a shortlist by a jury. (This year’s full lists of nominees and winners are shown below.) Dene Wellness Warriors won the Indigenous entrepreneurship award, the Copperhouse restaurant won the new business award, and Juniper Health picked up young entrepreneur of the year. Bella Dance Academy won the workplace health and safety award, which has taken on added importance in the past seven months, for the strength of the academy’s Covid-19 mitigation planning.Advertisement. Etandah Organic Day Spa won the women in business award. In full: Nominees and winners Resilient Small Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada Barren Ground CoffeeBella Dance AcademyBlachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness ResortsCabin Radio – winnerCharlotte Henry DesignCloudWorksCreated by NanaEtandah Organic Day SpaJuniper HealthStanley Fitness & BoxingThe Medicine Shoppe YellowknifeTundra TransferYellowknife Sportfishing AdventuresYK Gold & Silver Resilient Large Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada De Beers GroupDet’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho GroupDiavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc.NNSL MediaRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd – winner Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities Dene Wellness Warriors – winnerDet’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group Bella Dance AcademyCabin Radio – winnerCreated by NanaEtandah Organic Day SpaNNSL MediaRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerStanley Fitness & BoxingTD Canada TrustThe Medicine Shoppe YellowknifeTundra TransferYellowknife Sportfishing AdventuresYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op LtdYK Gold & Silver Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness ResortsCabin Radio – winnerDe Beers GroupDene Wellness WarriorsNNSL MediaRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd Resilient New Business Award Anytime FitnessCopperhouse Eatery & Lounge – winnerKristen Au MarketingNorth CreativeRe/Max North of 60 RealtySavannah’s Family RestaurantYZF Tech Repairs Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Jackpine PaddleJuniper Health – winnerYK Gold & Silver Workplace Health & Safety Award Bella Dance Academy – winnerDe Beers GroupRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerTD Canada TrustTundra Transfer Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by the City of Yellowknife A-List OrganizingCreated by NanaEtandah Organic Day Spa – winnerOutcrop Communications Ltd Innovation Award of Excellence 62 Degrees North IncBella Dance AcademyBullocks Bistro – winnerCloudWorksEtandah Organic Day SpaNNSL MediaYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op LtdYK Gold & Silver Advertisement. Related