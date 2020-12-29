$90,000 raised in the memory of Robin Mercer-Sproule

Robin Mercer-Sproule’s lasting legacy to northerners continued taking shape this month, as a fund in her name provided $90,000 to the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation.

Robin passed away in May at the age of 56. She had stage four metastasized breast cancer, a condition that required numerous courses of chemotherapy.

In keeping with her wishes, the money raised on her behalf will be used to improve conditions for future chemotherapy patients in the NWT.

Traci Mercer-Sproule, Robin’s wife, had the honour of sitting in a new power recliner purchased for Stanton Territorial Hospital’s chemotherapy unit at a ceremony earlier this month.

Traci Mercer-Sproule in a power recliner purchased using funds from the Robin’s Nest initiative. Photo: Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation

The recliner is one of five paid for through funds raised to remember Robin.

Patty Olexin-Lang, executive director of the hospital foundation, said each $6,500 chair would provide a more comfortable experience for patients who need to spend long periods undergoing chemotherapy.

“Patients have been using the chairs for about six weeks now and are thrilled with their quality, comfort, and especially the bonus heat and massage functions,” she said.

The fundraiser, dubbed Robin’s Nest, was established by friends and family following Robin’s passing. A procession of vehicles through Yellowknife also took place in her memory.

The money raised included $7,000 from this summer’s Adlair Aviation ladies’ golf tournament.

“The foundation would like to express our utmost gratitude for the Robin’s Nest fundraiser in memory of Robin and we are thrilled to have her wish come true with the new chairs. We know she would be thrilled,” said Olexin-Lang.

$57,500 from Robin’s fund has yet to be assigned. Olexin-Lang said the foundation would continue to work with the hospital and its chemotherapy unit to determine the best fit for that money.