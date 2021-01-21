Travellers need appointment to cross BC-Fort Liard border

The NWT government says people wishing to travel between British Columbia and Fort Liard must now make an appointment.

The gate at the border on Highway 7 will be operated by appointment only between 10am and 2pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. The territory said the policy would remain in place until at least January 30.

The gate will not be staffed on those days, except when accommodating appointments.

The NWT government said it was making the change to “free up local resources for the Covid-19 response in Fort Liard.”

On Wednesday evening the territory confirmed a sixth positive case of Covid-19 in Fort Liard, five days after the hamlet’s first case – related to travel outside the territory – was identified.

Fort Liard’s Covid-19 vaccine clinic began on Thursday morning.

Only commercial vehicles carrying essential supplies and services will be able to enter through the border gate. Any vehicle can make an appointment to leave the territory.

To make an appointment, travellers are asked to contact Protect NWT by emailing protectnwt@gov.nt.ca, calling 8-1-1, or calling 1-833-378-8297 from outside the NWT.