Celebration of Charles Elgoyhen’s life set for Sunday

Friends of the late Charles Elgoyhen are to hold a celebration of his life at Yellowknife’s Raven Pub on Sunday, January 31.

Charles passed away in the city on January 2. The 34-year-old is remembered as a funny, kind-hearted man who enjoyed travel and the outdoors.

“He was a quiet, big guy with a bigger heart,” said James Bacon, who is helping to organize Sunday’s event.

“He always showed a lot of joy and happiness, especially when it came to doing anything outside.”

Charles’ celebration of life will run from 4pm until 6pm on Sunday at the Raven. Bacon took care to stress that all those attending must follow posted restrictions related to Covid-19. Brief visits will be encouraged to ensure the venue’s capacity is respected.

Hot chocolate will be available to all attending. The Raven’s age limit will be in force.

Bacon asked those attending to bring photos, if they have them, for delivery to Charles’ family in his birth country of France.

Charles had been working toward Canadian citizenship at the time of his passing.

Bacon said his friend had embraced life in the North, for example by travelling among many communities while working to carry out the national census.

“Not a lot of people do that and they’re from the North. He got to experience a lot of what people don’t get to see in a lifetime,” Bacon told Cabin Radio.

Bacon, who lived with Charles for three years and worked with him for roughly four, described a man who loved dancing, admired the North’s wildlife, and tirelessly contributed to organizations like the city’s farmers’ market.

“He was always friendly. I’ve got a son and he was constantly all over him,” Bacon said.

“He always had funny jokes that popped out of nowhere, that made everybody laugh.

“When he asked ‘How are you?’ it actually held a meaning.”