Second Covid-19 case triggers outbreak declaration at Gahcho Kué camp

A second case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a winter road construction camp for the NWT’s Gahcho Kué mine, leading the territory to declare an outbreak.

People are being taken from the camp to safe isolation facilities while a deep clean takes place before its next shift arrives.

In a Thursday evening advisory, the NWT government said the spread of infection even to one other person within such an enclosed work camp was enough to constitute an outbreak.

A first case at the site had been confirmed earlier in the week, which led to testing for all camp workers.

The winter road camp is separate from the main Gahcho Kué diamond mine site, which is not affected. No NWT communities have so far been affected.

Both patients are doing well, the territory said. All contacts are isolating.