All Fort Liard Covid-19 cases have now recovered

All six people in Fort Liard who contracted Covid-19 have now recovered, the territorial government announced on Friday.

Updated figures on the NWT’s Covid-19 dashboard show all 31 of the confirmed cases among residents in the territory to date are now considered to be recovered.

That does not quite mean there are no active cases of the disease in the territory.

There are two active cases related to a Gahcho Kué diamond mine winter road construction camp.

The territory says both of those cases involve people who aren’t NWT residents. They are isolating and doing well.

Meanwhile, the territorial government has recently begun listing cases involving NWT residents who were outside the territory at the time.

According to GNWT figures, four NWT residents have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and treated while outside the territory.

Since the start of the pandemic, 49 cases related to the NWT have been reported: 31 involving residents in the territory, four involving residents outside the territory, and 14 involving non-residents who were in the NWT at the time of diagnosis.