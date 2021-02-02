Worker at Gahcho Kué has Covid-19, unrelated to winter road outbreak

A non-resident worker at the NWT’s Gahcho Kué mine has tested positive for Covid-19, the territorial government said on Monday.

The case is at the mine itself and is not related to a separate set of two cases at a winter road camp associated with the mine. Those two cases led to the declaration of an outbreak at the winter road camp last week.

The latest patient is isolating at the mine and is said by the NWT government to be doing well.

Twelve employees identified as contacts are also isolating.

The territory said the case was not connected to the winter road camp outbreak as the locations are 40 kilometres apart and crews don’t travel between the two sites.

“There is no identified risk to NWT communities related to the case at the Gahcho Kué mine,” the territory stated.