Seniors’ centre opens in Fort Good Hope

The Northwest Territories government says a new supportive independent living complex will allow seniors in Fort Good Hope to age in place.

On Tuesday, NWT ministers Paulie Chinna and Julie Green announced the completion of the new nineplex building.

“A crucial part of ensuring the health and well-being of our Elders is housing and I am pleased to have worked with the community leadership and local businesses to work on this project,” stated Chinna, who is responsible for the territory’s housing corporation.

“Together we are ensuring our Elders can stay in their home communities, surrounded by their family, friends and familiar supports.”

Enabling seniors to age in place with dignity is a stated priority of the current government.

Ministers Paulie Chinna, left, and Julie Green, right, at the cutting ribbon ceremony for the new seniors complex. Photo: GNWT

Elders are the fastest-growing age group in the territory. According to the NWT Bureau of Statistics, the number of seniors across the territory rose 68 percent in the past decade, the second-highest increase in Canada.

The NWT government says the Fort Good Hope complex is the latest of five such units to be built across the territory. Complexes have also opened in Aklavik, Fort Liard, Fort McPherson, and Whatı̀.

“NWT seniors are valued and loved members of our communities and families and the GNWT wants to make sure they are able to live safe, independent lives and stay connected to the people they love,” said Green, the minister responsible for seniors.

Elsewhere in the territory, Avens in Yellowknife has plans to expand by building a 102-unit seniors’ facility.

In Fort Simpson, resident Dennis Nelner plans to turn his late mother’s home into an independent living facility called Ama’s House.

In Fort Providence, the Deh Gáh Got’îê Koe seniors’ complex reopened in December after seven new units were added.