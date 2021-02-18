After 50 years, Canadian Arctic Resources Committee winds down

The Canadian Arctic Resources Committee, an NWT-based environmental advocacy group, is to cease operations after half a century.

The group made the announcement in a news release on Thursday morning, saying it had “fulfilled its mission of supporting more informed decision-making and assisting northern peoples to regain their central place in Arctic development.”

The committee, known as CARC, was found in 1971. It worked on issues ranging from the proposed Mackenzie Valley pipeline to marine conservation and mining.

“There is a tendency for organizations to just keep going,” current CARC chair Lois Little was quoted as saying.

“We looked at what we had accomplished. We looked at who is in the best position to influence current and future decision-making in the Arctic, and we decided others were better positioned to do this, so we decided to step aside.

“The North is a very different place from what it was 50 years ago. Northerners have regained a lot of control over lands and governance, and they don’t need us to help them to be heard any more.”

Little said there remained plenty of advocacy work to be done but “northerners have the capacity to take on these issues and to make themselves heard on national and international stages.”

CARC’s final project will be a book chronicling the organization’s work. It will be made available for free online.