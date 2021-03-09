United Way NWT giving over $157K to 18 non-profits

United Way NWT is giving a total of $157,500 to 18 non-profit organizations across the territory.

The organization announced the funding on Tuesday, which comes from its annual community investment fund. Each non-profit will be granted up to $7,500 from the fund for programs and projects in 2021.

“The committee put a lot of thought into the programs being offered and to the reach that they would have across the NWT. We are proud to be selecting groups from across the NWT, all of which will have a positive impact in the NWT,” Ben Linaker, the investment fund chair said in a statement.

United Way looked for applicants whose programs addressed its key focus area: poverty, health, and youth.

The recipients of this year’s funding are:

Food First

Fort Smith Community Kitchen

Food Rescue

Dene Nahjo

St Vincent de Paul

Children First Society in Inuvik

Ulukhaktok Food Bank

Inuvik Youth Centre

NWT Literacy Council

Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities

Community Garden Society of Inuvik

Inclusion NWT

Rainbow Coalition

Association franco-culturelle de Hay River

Ecology North

Hay River Senior Society

Hay River Soup Kitchen

BACup North

The United Way is also continuing to fund the Yellowknife Women’s Society and the Mackenzie Valley Recreation Association a total of $45,000 each over three years.