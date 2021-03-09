News

United Way NWT giving over $157K to 18 non-profits

A file photo shows fruit being prepped for distribution by the Food First Foundation
United Way NWT is giving a total of $157,500 to 18 non-profit organizations across the territory.

The organization announced the funding on Tuesday, which comes from its annual community investment fund. Each non-profit will be granted up to $7,500 from the fund for programs and projects in 2021.

“The committee put a lot of thought into the programs being offered and to the reach that they would have across the NWT. We are proud to be selecting groups from across the NWT, all of which will have a positive impact in the NWT,” Ben Linaker, the investment fund chair said in a statement. 

United Way looked for applicants whose programs addressed its key focus area: poverty, health, and youth.

The recipients of this year’s funding are:

  • Food First
  • Fort Smith Community Kitchen
  • Food Rescue
  • Dene Nahjo
  • St Vincent de Paul
  • Children First Society in Inuvik
  • Ulukhaktok Food Bank
  • Inuvik Youth Centre
  • NWT Literacy Council
  • Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities
  • Community Garden Society of Inuvik
  • Inclusion NWT
  • Rainbow Coalition
  • Association franco-culturelle de Hay River
  • Ecology North
  • Hay River Senior Society
  • Hay River Soup Kitchen
  • BACup North

The United Way is also continuing to fund the Yellowknife Women’s Society and the Mackenzie Valley Recreation Association a total of $45,000 each over three years. 

