News United Way NWT giving over $157K to 18 non-profits Published: March 9, 2021 at 11:07am Emily BlakeMarch 9, 2021 A file photo shows fruit being prepped for distribution by the Food First Foundation. Advertisement. United Way NWT is giving a total of $157,500 to 18 non-profit organizations across the territory. The organization announced the funding on Tuesday, which comes from its annual community investment fund. Each non-profit will be granted up to $7,500 from the fund for programs and projects in 2021.Advertisement. “The committee put a lot of thought into the programs being offered and to the reach that they would have across the NWT. We are proud to be selecting groups from across the NWT, all of which will have a positive impact in the NWT,” Ben Linaker, the investment fund chair said in a statement. United Way looked for applicants whose programs addressed its key focus area: poverty, health, and youth. The recipients of this year’s funding are: Food FirstFort Smith Community KitchenFood RescueDene NahjoSt Vincent de PaulChildren First Society in InuvikUlukhaktok Food BankInuvik Youth CentreNWT Literacy CouncilHay River Committee for Persons with DisabilitiesCommunity Garden Society of InuvikInclusion NWTRainbow CoalitionAssociation franco-culturelle de Hay RiverEcology NorthHay River Senior SocietyHay River Soup KitchenBACup North The United Way is also continuing to fund the Yellowknife Women’s Society and the Mackenzie Valley Recreation Association a total of $45,000 each over three years. Advertisement. Advertisement. Related