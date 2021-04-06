Yellowknife’s KFC to open May 3, Starbucks May 7

Yellowknife’s newest fast food establishments will open in the first week of May, operator Soul Foods Group says.

The return of KFC to the city will be complete on Monday, May 3. Starbucks, KFC’s next-door neighbour at the location on Old Airport Road, will open on Friday, May 7.

Erin Fenwick, a spokesperson for Soul Foods, confirmed the opening dates though added such things are always subject to change.

The two outlets are located opposite Rochdi’s Independent Grocer.

Plans to open them have been in the works for years but were pushed back by the Covid-19 pandemic.

News of the opening dates was reported by CKLB earlier on Tuesday, a move that one journalist at the station said had caused its website to briefly crash.