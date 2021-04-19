Canada Post seeks feedback on proposed Yellowknife relocation

Yellowknife’s main post office may be moving – but no more than 250 metres away from its current downtown location at 4910 Franklin Avenue.

Leaflets advertising the proposed relocation began appearing at the existing post office and in Yellowknifers’ mailboxes last week. People are able to provide feedback to Canada Post, online or by mailing a letter, until May 14.

“The current location no longer meets our retail and operation needs,” said Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault, though he did not expand on why the existing location was no longer considered suitable.

“If we do move, we will select a location that will allow us to continue to provide local residents and businesses with convenient and accessible postal service,” Legault wrote, without specifying which nearby buildings were being considered.

“There will be no reduction in our service to the community and all existing products and services will be available at the new location,” he wrote. “Customers will be notified in advance once a decision has been made.”

There are no changes planned for Yellowknife’s two satellite post offices at Sutherland’s Drugs and Shoppers Drug Mart.