Yellowknife plans dump amnesty days for May

Last year, there were long lines during May’s amnesty days as residents emerged from the territory’s initial Covid-19 lockdown.

The City of Yellowknife will waive residential tipping fees at the dump over the last weekend in May.

This year, spring amnesty days will take place from May 28 to 30. While the city is waiving the residential tipping fee at the solid waste facility on those days, other tipping fees and surcharges will still apply.

Waste accepted for free that week includes typical residential waste, yard and construction waste, and clean scrap wood. Organics, grass clippings, and leaves are always accepted at no charge.

Things like tires, propane tanks, and appliances are considered special waste and have separate fees attached to them.