New building for Hay River women’s shelter gets development permit

A new women’s shelter to be created in Hay River has passed an administrative hurdle.

A development permit for the building was granted at Hay River council meeting on Monday. The building is “a much-needed resource for the Town of Hay River,” council documents stated.

The town said the permit was required as the lot had been empty for three years.

“Administration is fully supportive of the project and recommends that council approve the development permit with the maximum capacity of 18 residents as requested,” read a briefing note for councillors.

The building’s nine planned bedrooms will provide a safe space for women and children. An old shelter was demolished in 2018 because it was deteriorating to the point of being unsafe, the CBC reported at the time.

Since then, the shelter has operated from a temporary location in a home provided by the town.

The new building will occupy the lot on which the former Women’s Resource Centre stood since 1992. The facility will now be known as the Family Support Centre.

Kristine Vannebo-Suwala, executive director of the Family Support Centre, said specific details are being finalized and more information will follow later.

Last year, NNSL reported the organization was working to secure funding for the project.