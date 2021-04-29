CoronavirusSahtu Two Imperial Oil workers test positive for Covid-19 Published: April 28, 2021 at 6:11pm Ollie WilliamsApril 28, 2021 A file photo of Norman Wells shows Imperial Oil's facility, left. Sahtu Wildlife/Flickr Advertisement. Two people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Imperial Oil worksite in Norman Wells, the territorial government confirmed on Wednesday evening. In a brief news release, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said the two were “non-resident workers diagnosed on inbound screening.” Both are isolating and doing well. “They did not acquire the infection on-site and the two individuals with Covid-19 are not linked,” Dr Kandola’s statement continued. She said she was not yet declaring an outbreak at the facility.Advertisement. “There is no public exposure at this time. A contact tracing investigation is ongoing,” the statement concluded. Non-resident workers are flown to and from the site by direct charter. Earlier on Wednesday, in a statement shared to a Facebook group for Norman Wells residents, Imperial Oil said one employee had tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating. Imperial Oil said it was following all public health guidance and keeping local leaders informed. Up till now, the Sahtu has not recorded a single case of Covid-19. As Wednesday’s two cases involve non-resident workers, the NWT will not count them toward its own figures and the Sahtu’s case count will not increase.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related