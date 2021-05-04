Yellowknife, Hay River change rec centre rules over Covid-19

The City of Yellowknife and Town of Hay River have announced changes to recreation facility operations in response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife.

A number of new exposure risks and Covid-19 cases were announced in Yellowknife on Monday. As of May 4, city facilities and outdoor spaces in Yellowknife will be open only to residents aged 18 and older with revised schedules.

The Yellowknife public library will be open by appointment only.

The walking track and bouldering sections of the climbing wall at the fieldhouse will remain open for adults.

Yellowknife’s Ruth Inch Memorial pool and multiplex will be open for scheduled or rented programming only.

City parks and playgrounds will remain open, but those isolating should not visit them.

Masks are now mandatory in all public indoor settings, including city facilities and on public transit.

On Sunday, Yellowknife had its youth programming suspended by the territorial government for the time being.

Anyone going to use a city facility will require government-issued identification, as those under the age of 18 are not permitted in any city facilities or the library.

Changes are being made to some Yellowknife’s public transit routes. The 7:50am morning express bus route and afternoon express bus routes are suspended indefinitely.

Hay River changes services

The Town of Hay River has suspended its youth and multi-sport drop-in programs until further notice.

The town said on Facebook it was exercising an “overabundance of caution as town administration and council monitor the extensiveness of the Yellowknife outbreak.”

The town’s aquatic centre, walking track, fitness classes, and concession services remain open for adults to use.