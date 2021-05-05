Yellowknife cluster moves to 20 confirmed, 7 probable cases

The territorial government on Tuesday evening said there are now 20 confirmed and seven probable cases of Covid-19 associated with the NJ Macpherson School cluster in Yellowknife.

In a news release, the territory said the number of contacts had not grown significantly beyond the figure of 1,000 or so people given a day earlier. However, public health is still “actively reaching out to inform contacts.”

The figures a day earlier were 14 confirmed cases and six probable.

In another Tuesday statement, NWT Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said: “Through extensive investigations, including reverse contact tracing, we have determined there is no evidence of community transmission in Yellowknife or surrounding areas at present.”

On Monday, she had suggested the city was “on the brink” of community spread, where cases appear with no obvious source. Tuesday’s statement suggested the situation had not markedly worsened.

Covid-19 testing is focused on people “most likely” to have been exposed to Covid-19, the territory said – primarily staff and students at NJ Macpherson, who now have their own testing site and schedule. The main test centre near the city’s airport remains operational.

Updates to public exposure notifications in Yellowknife were also made on Tuesday.

The territory now groups exposures into two sets: one where people should consider themselves contacts, which is more serious, and one where people are called “non-contacts,” which is less serious.

If you were at one of the places in this “contacts” list at the time shown, follow the instructions shown. Updates on Tuesday are highlighted in yellow:

In the below “non-contact” list, the NWT government says most people were not contacts.

Anyone present at the locations and times shown below doesn’t need to isolate but should be “extra-vigilant in their self-monitoring” and, if symptoms develop, arrange testing.

Mandatory mask-wearing remains required in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀. Schools remain closed in the four communities.

The territorial government reiterated that non-essential travel to and from Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ should be avoided. Working from home is “highly encouraged” if you can do so.