Appeals delay official ADKFN election results

Two appeals filed in relation to the Acho Dene Koe First Nation (ADKFN) April 26 election have led to a delay in confirming the official chief and council results.

The preliminary results saw Eugene Hope get re-elected chief with 148 votes, just three votes over James Duntra’s 145 votes. A third contender, Steven Steeves, received 24 votes.

As per ADKFN’s election code, a recount of the votes was issued because the margin was so slim.

Six councillors were also elected at the same time.

On May 21, the First Nation posted on Facebook that two appeals had been filed, which were heard on May 22. The reason for the appeals is not listed.

The appeal hearing on May 22 resulted in “an adjournment for two weeks to June 5, 2021.”

The new chief and council were supposed to be sworn in on May 25, according to previous information released from ADKFN.

Official results cannot be published until all appeals have been finalized, so a new swearing in date has been slated for June 8.

The two individuals who submitted appeals were Duntra, who finished second in the election, and previous ADKFN chief Floyd Bertrand.

Bertrand had previously taken legal action after he was deemed ineligible and his name was left off the ballot for chief.

A Federal Court Justice upheld the decision, and he remained unable to run for the position.