Inuvik’s new special events pavilion to open on June 18

Inuvik’s new special events pavilion in Chief Jim Koe Park will officially open for public use on June 18, the town said in a news release on Wednesday.

The pavilion is one of numerous park redevelopments in the works for nearly a decade. The space is equipped with bleachers that seat a maximum of 270 people, a convertible trailer stage, and a larger platform stage.

On Wednesday, the town said it will remove the pavilion’s tent walls in early June to make it an “outdoor venue.” This will allow capacity to increase from 25 to 50 people under the public health orders that underpin phase two of the NWT’s Emerging Wisely pandemic recovery plan.

“We look forward to the day when capacity restrictions are not in effect and we can once again host unrestricted outdoor activities and spend time together as a community with special events, festivals, concerts, old time dances, and cultural performances,” a news release from town staff stated.

The pavilion will host the Arctic Market every Saturday from June 19. The tent walls will be put back on in September, according to the town.

Construction of a new tourism office and Arctic Market building will begin in the park this summer, as will the creation of a new soccer field and ball diamond between the park and Midnight Sun Complex.

Anyone interested in hosting an event in the pavilion this summer can inquire at the Midnight Sun Complex by email to mscfrontdesk@inuvik.ca or by phone at (867) 777-8640.