Checkpoint on Dempster Highway to adjust hours

The border checkpoint on Highway 8, also known as the Dempster Highway, will be adjusting its hours to correspond with the opening of the Abraham Francis Ferry on the Peel River.

In a news release on Thursday, the NWT government said the border checkpoint on the highway between the territory and the Yukon will be open from 9am to 12:30am every day when the ferry begins to run. The checkpoint was open for 24 hours a day in the winter to monitor traffic from the ice road.

An exact opening date for the ferry has not been set. The average opening date over the past 15 years has been June 2.

The checkpoint on the Dempster Highway was instituted at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to enforce orders from the territory’s chief public health officer.

All travellers arriving in the NWT are required to stop at the checkpoint and present themselves to the border compliance officer. They will be asked for identification, contact information, information about where they are travelling from, and their final destination.

Correction: May 27, 2021 – 15:56 MT. Initially, this report mistakenly gave the new operating hours as 9am-12:30pm daily. The hours are in fact 9am-12:30am (just after midnight, rather than just after noon) and the report has been updated.